Eight local boxers headed to Beatty Beatdown

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Eight local boxers representing Fivestar Boxing Academy are heading to Grande Prairie this weekend to compete in the second annual Beatty Beatdown.
According to Fivestar owner and head coach Justin Donally, this weekend’s card will be the first time his fighters have been back in the ring since November of last year.
“It’s kind of been a rebuilding year, and a lot of the guys have been more focused on training than fights,” said Donally.
“We’ve put in a good chunk of time here, and the guys are ready to go. The stars kind of aligned, and we’re ready to take the whole team down.”
Donally said the Beatty Beatdown will be considered “tune-up fights” for his fighters ahead of his Fivestar Fight League event, which kicks off at the Pomeroy Hotel in April.
“Two of my eight fighters have never fought before, so to get them in the ring in front of the crowd before they come out in front of the home crowd with 500 people they know – it’s important to me because there’s a lot of nerves involved,” said Donally.
Hosted by Beatty Boxing at the Tara Centre, the event will feature 18 matchups ranging in a variety of weight classes, from youth and kids, flyweight, middleweight, heavyweight, and super heavyweight.
Fivestar’s main fighters on the upcoming card are 23-year-old Lane Harris, who is coming off of three straight knockout victories, and 17-year-old Eddie Scarfo, who is a two-time provincial champion.
Also representing Fivestar at the Beatty Beatdown are 32-year-old Michael Voulgaris, 14-year-old Marshall Krafczyk, 11-year-old Cruz Gordon, and 11-year-old Wyatt Bowler. Making their debut at this weekend’s fight card is 18-year-old Mason Tetreault and 12-year-old Corbin Jung.
The second annual Beatty Beatdown kicks off in Grande Prairie on Saturday, March 18th, at 6:00 p.m.
