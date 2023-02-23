Local boxing gym celebrates ten-year milestone

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fivestar Boxing Academy is celebrating its ten-year anniversary with an event in April at the Pomeroy Hotel.
According to Fivestar owner and head coach Justin Donally, the Fivestar Fight League will feature boxing and pro wrestling matches, a performance by the Montney Coulees, a dance, and an after-party.
“I’ve got a couple of pro wrestlers I’m bringing in to do a halftime show,” said Donally.
“As far as I know, there hasn’t been pro-wrestling in Fort St. John for 20 years at least.”
Donally said there will be a wide variety of boxing matches featuring boxers of different skill levels.
“Everything from young kids to teenagers, to some of the highest level boxers in western Canada,” said Donally.
Former Fivestar student Nick Young will return to Fort St. John to headline the main event. Young began training with Donally at just 12 years old.
“He trained with me for 10 years and won four Golden Glove titles, two provincial titles, and has a National silver medal from 2018,” said Donally.
“He’s been training with LeStage boxing in Parksville on Vancouver Island since last July.”
Donally initially created Fivestar Boxing Academy around ten years ago in order to provide a space for people who wanted to learn to box and develop their skills, which isn’t particularly common in northern B.C.’s smaller communities.
“I never did this for any glory for myself or anything. I just love the sport and I’ve seen guys struggling to have a space to train,” said Donally.
“To be able to grow as a coach, and give the kids the opportunity to learn and travel to provincials and nationals – some of them come to me with issues, and I take a lot of pride in being able to help a lot of youth over the last ten years that could have potentially gone down a worse path. That’s a major win for me.”
Fivestar Fight League will kick off on April 29th at the Pomeroy Hotel. Tickets are being sold in tables, and range from $400.00 for four seats to $800.00 for eight seats.
More than half of the seats have already been sold. Tickets can be purchased from Donally directly by contacting him at [email protected], or by phone call or text, at 250-793-0988.
