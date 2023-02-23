Local boxing gym celebrates ten-year milestone

Fivestar Boxing Academy is celebrating its ten-year anniversary with the Fivestar Fight League event in April at the Pomeroy Hotel. 
By Sports February 23, 2023
Nick Young (right) will headline as the main event at Fivestar Fight League. ( Fivestar Boxing Academy)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fivestar Boxing Academy is celebrating its ten-year anniversary with an event in April at the Pomeroy Hotel. 

According to Fivestar owner and head coach Justin Donally, the Fivestar Fight League will feature boxing and pro wrestling matches, a performance by the Montney Coulees, a dance, and an after-party. 

“I’ve got a couple of pro wrestlers I’m bringing in to do a halftime show,” said Donally.

“As far as I know, there hasn’t been pro-wrestling in Fort St. John for 20 years at least.”

Donally said there will be a wide variety of boxing matches featuring boxers of different skill levels. 

“Everything from young kids to teenagers, to some of the highest level boxers in western Canada,” said Donally. 

Former Fivestar student Nick Young will return to Fort St. John to headline the main event. Young began training with Donally at just 12 years old. 

“He trained with me for 10 years and won four Golden Glove titles, two provincial titles, and has a National silver medal from 2018,” said Donally. 

“He’s been training with LeStage boxing in Parksville on Vancouver Island since last July.”

Donally initially created Fivestar Boxing Academy around ten years ago in order to provide a space for people who wanted to learn to box and develop their skills, which isn’t particularly common in northern B.C.’s smaller communities. 

“I never did this for any glory for myself or anything. I just love the sport and I’ve seen guys struggling to have a space to train,” said Donally. 

“To be able to grow as a coach, and give the kids the opportunity to learn and travel to provincials and nationals – some of them come to me with issues, and I take a lot of pride in being able to help a lot of youth over the last ten years that could have potentially gone down a worse path. That’s a major win for me.”

Fivestar Fight League will kick off on April 29th at the Pomeroy Hotel. Tickets are being sold in tables, and range from $400.00 for four seats to $800.00 for eight seats.

More than half of the seats have already been sold. Tickets can be purchased from Donally directly by contacting him at [email protected], or by phone call or text, at 250-793-0988.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Do you have a news tip or a story idea?

Send it our way!

Author

Recent graduate of BCIT’s Broadcast and Online Journalism program, born and raised in Vancouver, Jordan’s passion for broadcast and journalism began with her dream of becoming a hockey journalist and play-by-play commentator.

During her schooling, Jordan discovered a deep passion for reporting on Indigenous issues, culture and affairs. Jordan is also passionate about connecting with and listening to stories from people from different walks of life and cultural backgrounds.

Last Spring, Jordan completed her first season providing play-by-play for Trinity Western University Women’s Hockey and gameday hosting for BCHL Coquitlam Express.

Jordan enjoys radio anchoring, creating and editing video content, and hopes to one day pursue a career in investigative journalism as well as producing documentaries.

When Jordan isn’t looking for the next great story to tell, she enjoys taking pictures, riding her bike, collecting her favourite rock and roll albums on vinyl, and, of course, cheering on her beloved Canucks. More by Jordan Prentice.

Most Recent Stories

Don't miss a news

story with our daily email!

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.