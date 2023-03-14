Phase 1 of Hudson’s Hope water treatment plant completed

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — Phase 1 of the water treatment plant’s return to Peace River water source has been completed as of March 1st, according to Hudson’s Hope’s mayor.
In a recent release, Mayor Dave Heiberg said phase 1 included installing water pumps and associated infrastructure to draw water directly from the river, also supported by a chlorination and cartridge filter system.
Heiberg explained that the plant is running well, but our operators still face issues with the 1-micron absolute filters. The filters are still plugging up, leading to the continued boil water notice.
Phase 2 will involve installing UV Reactors which will reportedly be completed in early May and will reportedly satisfy Northern Health’s requirements to remove the boil water Notice.
Phase 3 involves the arrival and installation of a portable clarifier unit, which Heiberg said will be in operation by the end of April.
The mayor said it is a self-contained clarification system that will support the water treatment plant.
“Council and staff are excited about the progress made in a very short time frame and thank our community for their patience and understanding,” Heiberg concluded.
“Council would also like to thank B.C. Hydro for their continued support.”
After months of boil water notices and do not consume orders due to constant issues with the town’s water treatment plant, the district announced its plan to return to river-sourced water, with McElhanney as its engineering consultant.
An open house held by the district outlined the plant and water sources plans, including the multi-phase plan of reverting to river water and the talks with BC Hydro.
For any questions or concerns, the District Office can be reached at 250-783-9901.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.