Council awards $8.2 million tender for 100th Street redevelopment

By Peace Region March 14, 2023 1 minute of reading
100th Street in Fort St. John. A city road covered in snow and slush with multiple cars and trucks on it.
100th Street in Fort St. John (Katherine Caddel, Energeticcity.ca)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John has awarded the $8.2 million tender for Phase Four of the 100th Street Corridor Redevelopment project. 

The project was awarded to Knappett Industries Ltd. from Fort St. John at the council’s latest meeting on March 13th. 

Knappett Industries was selected from two tender submissions. The other tender submission for the project was from Terus Construction Ltd.

According to the report, the 2023 budget includes an allotment of $10.5 million for construction between 101st Avenue and 103rd Avenue. 

Construction on the 100th Street project began in 2020 as part of the Downtown Action Plan developed by city council in 2015. 

Phase three of the project ended in September 2022, making construction just south of 96th Avenue and just north of 101st Avenue complete. 

The full report from the city can be read below: 

