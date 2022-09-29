FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John says 100th Street will be reopening for traffic and pedestrians on Saturday morning, though crews will continue to work throughout October.

The city says work is nearing completion on the third phase of the 100 Street Corridor project, which included upgrading the below and above-ground features on 100th Street between 99th Avenue and 101st Avenue.

Features include wider sidewalks, boulevard trees, new furnishings, decorative lighting, left-hand turn lanes, and dedicated space for snow storage, according to the city.

Mayor and council members took to Facebook to celebrate with a Beatles reenactment.

The city shared a video on YouTube about how to use the new shared left-hand turn lanes.

The project started in 2020 and is expected to be completed next year.

The third phase of the project was budgeted at $9.6 million dollars, making the total for the project $21.47 million.

A new Downtown Activation Micro-Grant is also being launched for businesses and organizations to “activate the sidewalks” and “transform business storefronts” downtown.

The program will run until December 31st, 2022, and eligible applicants can apply for funding up to $1,000 for approved program elements.

More information can be found on the city’s website.