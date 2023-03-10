PRRD confirms topics for meeting with Attorney General

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) has confirmed the topics they will speak to the Attorney General and Solicitor General about at their meeting in Victoria.
PRRD Chair Leonard Hiebert, Vice-Chair Dan Rose, and CAO Shawn Dahlen will meet with Attorney General Niki Sharma and Minister Mike Farnworth, the Solicitor General, on March 28th. The meeting coincides with the board’s trip for the Municipal Finance Authority Annual General Meeting and the Regional District Chairs and CAO Forum.
Three topics of discussion were outlined in the report given to the board on March 9th: the rising crime rates in the Peace region, the distribution plan for the $230 million allocated for filling RCMP vacancies and hiring more rural officers, and what the criteria are to determine policing levels and resourcing in the regional district.
During the meeting, a fourth point of discussion was added to discuss funding for crown counsel and to ask about what the funding model for the RCMP is.
According to the report, the meeting with the Attorney and Solicitor Generals is just one meeting the PRRD will attend that week with provincial government members. Other meetings include speaking with the Minister of Health, Adrian Dix, the Minister of Municipal Affairs, Anne Kang, the Minister of Agriculture and Food, Pam Alexis, and the Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, Murray Rankin.
The report further states that the Peace River North and Peace River South MLAs, Dan Davies and Mike Bernier, will be invited to attend any confirmed meetings.
The meeting is taking place after the PRRD wrote to the Attorney General and Solicitor General concerning the rise of crime in the region back in January.
The full report from the PRRD can be read below:
