CDC Talent Show raises $91,000 and counting

The Child Development Centre (CDC) 50th Annual Talent Show raised over $91,000, although donations are still rolling in.
A collage of performers in a talent show. Top left is a dancer, bottom left is a guitarist and singer, middle is another guitarist and singer and right is the left most guitarist and singer again.
Performers at the CDC’s 50th Annual Talent Show. (Child Development Centre)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Child Development Centre (CDC) 50th Annual Talent Show raised over $91,000, although donations are still rolling in.

The show, held at the North Peace Cultural Centre on March 3rd, brought in many donations for the centre to fix the roof on one of its older buildings.

Executive director Tana Millner said the evening was “a wonderful success.”

“We had lots of fun. A fabulous lineup of performers and guests that joined us, and a very dedicated group of volunteers that helped pull it off,” Millner said.

“And an amazing and supportive and caring community that helped us raise over $91,000.”

Millner said mail-in donations will likely continue throughout March, so the donation total is expected to rise.

The executive director also wanted to extend a “huge” thank you to the community.

“They come through for us every year, and it makes a difference in how we can deliver service in our community, and we are very appreciative,” Millner said.

