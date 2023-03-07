Baldonnel private school ranked top 100 in province

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C — A Baldonnel private school is among the top 100 schools in the province, according to the Fraser Institute’s annual elementary school rankings.
Freedom Thinkers Education was ranked 86th in the province, with an overall rating of 8.4 out of ten. The private school focuses on project-based and self-directed learning for grades 4-9.
The institute’s report card ranks 870 public and independent schools based on ten academic indicators in reading, writing and numeracy from the Foundation Skills Assessment results in grades 4 and 7 students.
Freedom Thinkers Education scored above the provincial average in its grade 4 reading and writing indicators and in its grade 7 reading, writing and numeracy. It was just under the provincial average for the grade 4 numeracy indicators.
According to the Fraser Institute, the percentage of students who scored below expectations was 11.1 per cent, and the tests not written were 4.5 per cent.
Taylor Elementary was the lowest-ranked school in the North Peace at 5.1 out of ten in 2021.
The highest-ranked school in the South Peace is Notre Dame in Dawson Creek at 7.6.
The lowest ranking in the South Peace is a tie between Tumbler Ridge Elementary and Tremblay Elementary, located in Dawson Creek, with an overall rating of 3.9.
“The report card offers parents information they can’t easily get anywhere else, about how schools perform over time and how they compare to other schools in B.C.,” said Peter Cowley, report co-author and senior fellow at the Fraser Institute.
“We often hear that schools can’t improve student performance because of the communities and students they serve, but the evidence suggests otherwise,” Cowley said.
Other elementary schools’ overall rankings in the North Peace:
Alwin Holland
2021: 5.9
2020: 5.9
2019: 5.1
2018: 7.7
2017: 6.4
In 2021, 22.9 per cent performed below expectations, and 16.9 per cent of tests were not written.
Baldonnel
2021: 5.6
2020: 4.8
2019: 6.3
2018: 7.2
2017: 7.5
In 2021, 21.6 per cent performed below expectations, and 2.9 per cent of tests were not written.
Bert Ambrose
2021: 6.3
2020: 7.4
2019: 6.4
2018: 8.1
2017: 6.7
In 2021, 20.8 per cent performed below expectations, and 4.3 per cent of tests were not written.
C.M. Finch
2021: 6.4
2020: 7.4
2019: 7.3
2018: 8.2
2017: 8.3
In 2021, 18.2 per cent performed below expectations, and 15.4 per cent of tests were not written.
Central
2021: 6.7
2020: 5.7
2019: 6.5
2018: 6.0
2017: 6.0
In 2021, 18.7 per cent performed below expectations, and 5.3 per cent of tests were not written.
Charlie Lake
2021: 6.5
2020: 6.3
2019: 5.3
2018: 6.0
2017: 6.6
In 2021, 20 per cent performed below expectations, and 7.2 per cent of tests were not written.
Duncan Cran
2021: 5.5
2020: 4.7
2019: 5.1
2018: 8.7
2017: 5.3
In 2021, 24.1 per cent performed below expectations, and 12.8 per cent of tests were not written.
Freedom Thinkers:
2021: 8.4
2020: N/A
2019: N/A
2018: N/A
2017: N/A
In 2021, 11.1 per cent performed below expectations, and 4.5 per cent of tests were not written.
Prespatou
2021: 5.3
2020: 6.9
2019: 4.6
2018: 5.8
2017: 4.6
In 2021, 28.8 per cent performed below expectations, and 8.5 per cent of tests were not written.
Robert Ogilvie
2021: 5.6
2020: 4.3
2019: 4.7
2018: 6.7
2017: 6.1
In 2021, 27.4 per cent performed below expectations, and 15.1 per cent of tests were not written.
Taylor
2021: 5.2
2020: 5.3
2019: 5.6
2018: 6.8
2017: 6.7
In 2021, 29.2 per cent performed below expectations, and 5.9 per cent of tests were not written.
Upper Pine
2021: 5.9
2020: 5.1
2019: 4.6
2018: 7.8
2017: 6.8
In 2021, 23.3 per cent performed below expectations, and 7.5 per cent of tests were not written.
Other elementary schools’ overall rankings in the South Peace:
Canalta
2021: 5.3
2020: 3.9
2019: 5.8
2018: 6.0
2017: 4.7
In 2021, 25.3 per cent performed below expectations, and 6.4 per cent of tests were not written.
Crescent Park
2021: 5.7
2020: 5.9
2019: 7.2
2018: 6.9
2017: 5.8
In 2021, 19.6 per cent performed below expectations, and 5.3 per cent of tests were not written.
Don Titus
2021: 5.5
2020: 7.1
2019: N/A
2018: 5.0
2017: N/A
In 2021, 21.4 per cent performed below expectations, and 7.3 per cent of tests were not written.
Frank Ross
2021: 5.4
2020: 4.5
2019: 3.1
2018: 5.2
2017: 5.4
In 2021, 30 per cent performed below expectations, and 10.7 per cent of tests were not written.
Little Prairie
2021: 6.2
2020: 6.5
2019: 6.5
2018: 6.8
2017: 4.8
In 2021, 20.2 per cent performed below expectations, and 12.4 per cent of tests were not written.
Mount Christian
2021: 7.0
2020: 5.1
2019: 8.1
2018: 5.2
2017: N/A
In 2021, 14.9 per cent performed below expectations, and 15.6 per cent of tests were not written.
Notre Dame
2021: 7.6
2020: 5.7
2019: 6.5
2018: 6.7
2017: 5.8
In 2021, 7.8 per cent performed below expectations, and 0 per cent of tests were not written.
Pouce Coupe
2021: 7.2
2020: 4.6
2019: 7.5
2018: 6.9
2017: N/A
In 2021, 7.8 per cent performed below expectations, and 6.3 per cent of tests were not written.
Tremblay
2021: 3.9
2020: 2.8
2019: 3.4
2018: 4.4
2017: 6.0
In 2021, 38.9 per cent performed below expectations, and 18.2 per cent of tests were not written.
Tumbler Ridge
2021: 3.9
2020: 5.6
2019: 5.4
2018: 6.6
2017: 7.2
In 2021, 38.9 per cent performed below expectations, and 17.2 per cent of tests were not written.
