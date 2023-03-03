UPDATE: Man arrested after charging at police

A Fort St. John man was arrested last week after charging at police with a weapon when they attempted to break up a fight.
By Fort St. John March 3, 2023 2 minutes of reading
Police vehicles and an ambulance outside of a store called Winks.
A police presence outside of Winks. (Tre Lopushinsky, Energeticcity.ca)

UPDATE: Energeticcity.ca received information about the dogs from police, which has been added to the story.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A Fort St. John man was arrested last week after charging at police with a weapon when officers attempted to break up a fight.

On February 24th, at around 1:30 p.m., the Fort St. John RCMP received a report of a man and a woman fighting on the 10600 block of 100th Avenue.

According to police, they were each walking with two dogs and reportedly yelling and wrestling in a parking lot.

Once officers arrived on the scene, Noah Almond yelled at the police, released control of his dogs and charged an officer with a weapon.

Police said they gained control of Almond and arrested him, but the loose dogs managed to bite the officers.

Police arresting a man while a few dogs and another man look on in a Winks parking lot, with lots of police vehicles.
A man being arrested by officers with the dogs back under contorl. (Trevor Bolin)

Almond was arrested for assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and obstructing a peace officer.

According to the RCMP, he was held for court but was later released with a future court date of March 20th.

The police said one front-line officer attended the hospital and was released.

According to Constable Chad Neustaeter with the Fort St. John RCMP, the four dogs were relinquished to a bylaw officer due to the cold, pending warmer weather.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Do you have a news tip or a story idea?

Send it our way!

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

Most Recent Stories

Don't miss a news

story with our daily email!

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.