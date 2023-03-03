UPDATE: Man arrested after charging at police

UPDATE: Energeticcity.ca received information about the dogs from police, which has been added to the story.
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A Fort St. John man was arrested last week after charging at police with a weapon when officers attempted to break up a fight.
On February 24th, at around 1:30 p.m., the Fort St. John RCMP received a report of a man and a woman fighting on the 10600 block of 100th Avenue.
According to police, they were each walking with two dogs and reportedly yelling and wrestling in a parking lot.
Once officers arrived on the scene, Noah Almond yelled at the police, released control of his dogs and charged an officer with a weapon.
Police said they gained control of Almond and arrested him, but the loose dogs managed to bite the officers.
Almond was arrested for assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and obstructing a peace officer.
According to the RCMP, he was held for court but was later released with a future court date of March 20th.
The police said one front-line officer attended the hospital and was released.
According to Constable Chad Neustaeter with the Fort St. John RCMP, the four dogs were relinquished to a bylaw officer due to the cold, pending warmer weather.
