Fort St. John man facing robbery charges

By News March 2, 2023
Side view of an RCMP cruiser.
RCMP cruiser. (Supplied)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A Fort St. John man is facing robbery charges after trying to steal a basket of groceries last weekend.

The attempted theft took place at a business on the 9800 block of 98A Avenue on February 26th.

When a store employee confronted the man, he allegedly pulled out a weapon and left the store.

Officers attended the store and were able to identify him from the surveillance video.

Derek Livingstone was located and arrested the same day without incident, according to police. He is facing charges of robbery and breach of release order.

The BC Crown Prosecution Service approved both charges, and Livingstone was placed in custody until March 6th, 2023.

