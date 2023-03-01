Social group created for neurodivergent youth in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A social group for neurodivergent youth has started running in Fort St. John.
Neurodivergence is a term used to describe the brain of a person that functions differently from what is considered typical. According to Cleveland Clinic, neurodivergence is usually caused by psychological conditions including Autism spectrum disorder, ADHD, dyslexia, and some anxiety disorders.
Silvana Buioli, a practicum student working with Bizzybody and the Ministry of Family and Child Development, is one of the organizers behind the new social group.
Buioli said she spoke with Jocelyn Eisert, CEO of BIzzybody, about what she wanted to accomplish during her practicum, and they both agreed on forming a social group.
“Because of the background and what I work in, I said, well, there’s no social groups. There’s no place for kids to just get to know each other, make friends, make connections, [and] just be chill,” Buioli said.
“There’s therapies, there are DBT groups. There are more psychosocial groups, but there isn’t just a place where kids can just hang out and be kids and connect.”
Buioli explained the point of the group is not to pressure youth attending into anything, and to provide the space for connections to happen naturally.
“It’s a place where kids can feel safe to be who they are and hopefully in just relaxing, and doing things that they like, they can connect with other kids,” Buioli said.
The sessions began on February 21st and will run twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Bizzybody.
Buioli said she understands starting something new can be a challenge, and encourages parents who may have questions or concerns to visit and speak with her directly.
“I’m happy to talk more or introduce myself or just come in and just have a conversation,” Buioli said.
Sessions run from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and are free to attend for neurodivergent youth aged 13 to 18 years old.
Registration is encouraged and can be done by emailing Bizzybody at [email protected] or by calling 778-576-1230.
Do you have a news tip or a story idea?
Send it our way!