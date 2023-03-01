Average spring expected in Peace region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A cold weekend will precede an average spring in the North Peace region, according to Environment Canada.
Trevor Smith, a meteorologist for Environment Canada, said the next couple of days, the temperature will be around the freezing point in the region.
“But as we get into Friday night and then especially Saturday through the middle of next week, we’re only gonna have highs around minus 12 to minus 16 with overnight lows in the minus twenties,” Smith said.
The meteorologist said the averages for early March are a high of -3 degrees Celsius and a low of -12 degrees Celsius.
“The first half of March, I think, will be on the cold side,” Smith explained.
“If we look at kind of overall for March, I think it will tend to be a colder than average month.”
In terms of precipitation, snow or rain, he said there is no indication of whether there will be more or less than average.
Over the next three months, Smith said the signal points towards only a slight chance of below-average temperatures and average precipitation.
“The La Nina [wind] is kind of weakening, which would kind of stack the decks towards not getting cooler than average conditions,” Smith said.
“Everything I’m seeing is maybe a pretty average spring over Fort St. John and the Peace.”
When seasonal forecasting, meteorologists cannot focus on daily weather but can give an overall prediction of what to expect.
