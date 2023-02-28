Sperling officially declared Area C director

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — Brad Sperling will be sworn in as the Area C director on March 7th.
On Tuesday, chief election officer Janet Prestley officially declared Sperling the winner of last Saturday’s by-election.
The incumbent beat Suzanne Haab by 10 votes.
The by-election comes after the October election for Area C was declared invalid by the Supreme Court due to votes being cast by residents outside the area.
Sperling was first elected as the Area C director in 2014. The electoral area includes Baldonnel, Charlie Lake, Clairmont, Grandhaven, Old Fort and Two Rivers.
