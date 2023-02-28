Sperling officially declared Area C director

Brad Sperling will be sworn in as the Area C director on March 7th.
By News February 28, 2023
Brad Sperling. (supplied)

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — Brad Sperling will be sworn in as the Area C director on March 7th.

On Tuesday, chief election officer Janet Prestley officially declared Sperling the winner of last Saturday’s by-election.

The incumbent beat Suzanne Haab by 10 votes.

The by-election comes after the October election for Area C was declared invalid by the Supreme Court due to votes being cast by residents outside the area.

Sperling was first elected as the Area C director in 2014. The electoral area includes Baldonnel, Charlie Lake, Clairmont, Grandhaven, Old Fort and Two Rivers.

