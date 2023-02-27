Rising Above to host event on understanding addiction

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Grande Prairie-based Rising Above Ministries will be hosting an event at the Pomeroy Sport Centre in March on understanding addiction
Rising Above Presents: Understanding Addiction will be a presentation focusing on informing attendees about the struggles of addiction, its impact on people’s lives, and the options for treating it.
Rising Above Ministries runs a six-month addiction recovery program in Grande Prairie and announced in January that they would expand into Fort St. John. The group also recently held an informational session in the city in early February.
According to communications and development manager Stephanie Hudson, the upcoming event is meant for people who wish to gain a greater understanding of addiction and its impacts.
“This is for individuals who have or are struggling with addiction, as well as individuals who have loved ones who struggle and those who simply want to gain a deeper understanding of the topic,” Hudson said.
The event will be hosted by the founder of Rising Above Ministries, Mel Siggelkow, who has been working with those struggling with “cycles of defeat” since 2007.
“By working with numerous individuals throughout the years who struggle with addiction, Mel has extensive knowledge, perspective, and insight into their struggles, what keeps them captive, and how there’s hope for people who struggle with addiction,” Hudson said.
Hudson also highlighted that addiction could impact anyone and include topics such as pornography, phones, gambling, and shopping, not just substances.
The session will be on March 15th at 7 p.m. in the first-floor meeting room of the Pomeroy Sport Centre and is free to attend.
Rising Above will host a second event on May 10th on understanding anger in Fort St. John before taking a break over the summer.
To learn more about Rising Above, visit their website.
Do you have a news tip or a story idea?
Send it our way!