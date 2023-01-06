FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Rising Above Ministry, based out of Grande Prairie, aims to open up a recovery program in conjunction with a Fort St. John organization.

The organization runs a six-month residential, faith-based recovery program focused on helping those in cycles of “defeat,” such as homelessness and addiction.

The ministry is teaming up with a local group, New Day in the Peace Ministries, to bring the program to Fort St. John.

New Day in the Peace Ministries, formally known as Shelter with Chemical and Alcohol Rehabilitation Services (SCARS), used to run a faith-based recovery program in Fort St. John. The program was forced to close during COVID-19, though executives in the group were still interested in getting another program running again.

According to Rising Above’s communications and development manager, Stephanie Hudson, the Rising Above program is the only long-term recovery program in northern Alberta.

“Many recovery centres are located in the central and southern regions of the province. We suspect you experience the same lack of services in Fort St. John and northern British Columbia,” Hudson said.

“It is our hope that Rising Above can help fill this gap and provide aid closer to home.”

In anticipation of this, the Rising Above is hosting an informational session at the Fort St. John Curling Club on January 30th.

Anyone looking to attend the session is asked to register by January 25th by emailing Hudson at stephanie@risingabovegp.com.

For more information about Rising Above and its recovery program, visit the Rising Above Ministries website.

