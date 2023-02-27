PRRD public hearing on zoning bylaw amendment

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) is holding a public hearing to discuss amendments to a zoning bylaw that would change the designation of a property type.
The property is a 2.04-hectare lot at 8425 Old Fort Road and is currently designated as an A-2 (Large Agricultural Holding Zone) type.
The zoning bylaw amendment would change the land designation to an I-1 (Light Industrial Zone) type.
The property owner initially applied for the change in November 2019, and the board differed the application in January 2020 until after the completion of the North Peace Fringe Area Official Community Plan (NPFA OCP).
In October 2022, the board passed the NPFA OCP, and the property owner was asked by staff to submit a revised application for the zoning amendment request.
The public hearing for the proposed amendment will be held at the Pomeroy Sports Centre on March 7th at 6 p.m.
Written comments will be accepted until March 7th at 4 p.m.
For more information about the hearing, visit the PRRD’s event page.
