UPDATE: Pool to reopen after mechanical issue

Update: The City of Fort St. John says the pool will be reopening at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 27th.
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Leisure Pool is currently closed due to a mechanical issue with the chlorination system.
On Monday, at noon, the city announced that the pool would be reopening at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 27th.
The City of Fort St. John Recreation announced the closure on Sunday, February 26th.
The department’s post on Facebook stated the pool would be closed until a contractor could complete testing.
For more information and updates on the status of the pool, visit the City of Fort St. John Recreation Facebook page.
