UPDATE: Pool to reopen after mechanical issue

The North Peace Leisure Pool is currently closed due to a mechanical issue with the chlorination system. 
By News February 27, 2023
A red closed sign in front of a pubic pool.
A “closed” sign at the North Peace Leisure Pool (City of Fort St. John)

Update: The City of Fort St. John says the pool will be reopening at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 27th.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Leisure Pool is currently closed due to a mechanical issue with the chlorination system. 

On Monday, at noon, the city announced that the pool would be reopening at 2 p.m. on Monday, February 27th.

The City of Fort St. John Recreation announced the closure on Sunday, February 26th. 

The department’s post on Facebook stated the pool would be closed until a contractor could complete testing. 

For more information and updates on the status of the pool, visit the City of Fort St. John Recreation Facebook page

