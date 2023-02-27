Court Report: February 20th to 24th

Below are the latest sentences from the Fort St. John and Dawson Creek provincial courts from February 20th to 24th, 2023.
Fort St. John provincial court, February 23rd, 2023 sentencing:
Terri Lynn Wolfe (born 1978):
Wolfe was sentenced to five days in jail for breach of release order committed in June 2022.
Craig Ashley Goulet (born 1979):
Goulet was sentenced to a 45-day conditional sentence, a 12-month probation order and a victim surcharge of $100 due August 16th, 2023, for mischief under $5,000 and a breach of release order. He was also found guilty of assault and assault of a peace officer and ordered to report for a DNA sample order with no set date, with an additional conditional sentence of 30 days. Goulet’s crimes were committed in November 2020, and the breach of release order was committed in April 2022.
A victim surcharge goes towards helping victims of the crime, and a conditional sentence is a jail sentence to be served within Fort St. John. The Criminal Code of Canada defines mischief as when someone intentionally damaged someone’s property, left the property useless, inoperative or ineffective, interfered with the lawful use of someone else’s property or interfered with any individual’s legal use, possession, or operation of the property, according to Slaferek Law.
Bradley Dion Cole Frederick (born 1991):
Frederick was found guilty of two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking that occurred in October 2016. For the first count, he was ordered to report for DNA collection and was sentenced to 12 months in jail, a 12-month probation order and ten years of a mandatory prohibition of firearms. For the second count, also committed in October 2016, he was sentenced to an additional six months in jail, a 12-month probation order and ten years of a mandatory prohibition of firearms.
Dawson Creek provincial court, February 21st, 2023 sentencing:
Peter James Ayles (born 1980):
Ayles was found guilty of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm that occurred on May 31st, 2021. Ayles was sentenced to a one-year probation order and a suspended sentence, which is like a conditional discharge in that the accused is given conditions to follow.
