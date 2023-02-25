Brad Sperling reelected as Area C director

CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — Brad Sperling has been reelected as the Area C director.
According to preliminary results, Incumbent Sperling beat political newcomer Suzanne Haab by 10 votes.
There were 264 votes for Sperling and 254 for Haab.
According to the Peace River Regional District, 232 residents voted during advance polls in Fort St. John on February 15th and 22nd.
The by-election comes after the October election for Area C was declared invalid by the Supreme Court due to votes being cast by residents outside the area.
The electoral area includes Baldonnel, Charlie Lake, Clairmont, Grandhaven, Old Fort and Two Rivers.
