Dr. Kearney students help build skate ramps

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Students from Dr. Kearney Middle School gathered Thursday at the Pomeroy Sports Centre to build skateboard equipment with Ben Degros.
Ten students from the school were invited out to learn about building skateboarding ramps and equipment with Degros, a Vancouver-based skateboarder, YouTuber, and Red Seal carpenter.
The students were split into two different groups, one with Degros on carpentry and another with John Telford on welding.
Event coordinator Cole Andrews said they were trying to get the kids to “jump in” and be hands-on with the project.
Telford explained how the students at the welding station with him had gone through the process of building a template for the skate rail. He also spoke about the skills the students learned and practiced while building, like math.
“If you like building this stuff, you’re going to need to know math,” Telford said.
Telford also talked about how the students were taking on new challenges and making “game-time decisions” during the work process.
The ramps and skateboarding rails made by students will be put to use by a set of thirty students from Bert Bowes and Olympic skateboarder Ryan Decenzo on February 24th.
After the skateboarding lessons, Decenzo will be at the Pomeroy Sports Centre to meet the public from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Do you have a news tip or a story idea?
Send it our way!