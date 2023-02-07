Olympic skateboarder coming to Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Olympic skateboarder Ryan Decenzo is coming to skate with students in Fort St. John.
Decenzo will be hosting an hour-and-a-half skating lesson for students from local middle schools at the Pomeroy Sports Centre on February 24th. Attending students will be chosen by School District 60.
The day before the event, students will have the opportunity to assist in building skateboarding equipment, such as ramps, at the centre.
Event organizer Cole Andrews decided to bring in Decenzo as he believes students will have a greater connection with a fellow Canadian skater.
“He’s from Vancouver. He’s a member of the Canadian Olympic skateboard team, and just all around great guy,” Andrews said.
“He understands the struggles of trying to skateboard throughout the Canadian winter.”
After the session with students, Decenzo will stick around at the Pomeroy to do a skate demo for the public. There are no set times for the demo yet.
Decenzo competed for Team Canada at the 2020 Summer Olympic Games and in multiple skateboarding competitions worldwide, such as Tampa Pro, the X Games, and Cophenhagen Pro.
To learn more about Decenzo, visit his sponsor page on Redbull’s website or his Instagram.
