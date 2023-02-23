BC Hydro lifts 600-tonne turbine rotor into place

The first of five 600-tonne turbine rotors has been installed at Site C.
By News February 23, 2023
Workers standing around a 600-tonne rotor being lifted into place inside Site C.
Unit 1 rotor lift being put into place. (BC Hyrdo)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The first of five 600-tonne turbine rotors has been installed at Site C.

The rotor has been placed into the Unit 1 generator pit inside the Site C generating station.

BC Hydro said the rotor took two powerhouse cranes four hours to lift into place.

According to BC Hydro, assembling the rotor took about a year to complete.

The power company explained the rotor contains electromagnets that will create a magnetic field that, when rotated past the copper windings in the stationary stator bars, creates electricity.

Over the next year and a half, BC Hydro said it will do five more similar lifts for the remaining units.

BC Hydro says Site C will be a dam and generation station providing 1,100 megawatts of capacity and approximately 5,100 gigawatt hours of energy annually to the province’s electricity system.

Construction on Site C began in the summer of 2015. BC Hydro expects the first generators to be online in 2024 and the project to be completed in 2025, with the reservoir being filled as early as 2023.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Do you have a news tip or a story idea?

Send it our way!

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

Most Recent Stories

Don't miss a news

story with our daily email!

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.