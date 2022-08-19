FORT ST. JOHN, BC – Site C is 65 per cent complete, and according to Site C spokesperson Bob Gammer, things are moving smoothly and on schedule.

Site C is scheduled for completion in 2025. ( Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca )

“We would say that we are still on time for a 2025 completion date,” said Gammer. “That is all six units in service, generating electricity.”

Site C’s substation is BC Hydro’s largest, with two 500 kilovolt transmission lines that connect to the Peace Canyon substation.

“The substation is in service and energized. So, electricity is running through the power lines behind the dam,” said Gammer.

Site C construction is within its COVID-revised $16 billion-dollar budget. ( Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca )

According to Gammer, Site C construction is within its COVID-revised $16 billion-dollar budget and will supply the domestic needs of British Columbia.

“If there’s any surplus, it can be marketed elsewhere,” said Gammer. “But the number one priority is to look after British Columbia.”

This year, Site C has more employees than ever, with 5,200 staff employed on and off-site.

Construction of the dam itself should be finished next year.

The reservoir could be filled as early as next year if construction continues to move on schedule. ( Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca )

“By around this time next year, if everything is ready to go on the spillway section, and if the generating units are installed, we could potentially be filling the reservoir as early as next year,” said Gammer. “However, we’re still officially on for track filling in 2024.”

Gammer said filling is dependent on the progress of construction over the next 12 months.