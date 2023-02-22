Second advance voting for Area C by-election open

The last advance voting opportunity for the Area C by-election opened Wednesday at the Pomeroy Sports Centre. 
By Regional District February 22, 2023
An older man in a suit, and an older woman in a sweater.
Area C by-election nominees: Brad Sperling and Suzanne Haab (file)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The last advance voting opportunity for the Area C by-election opened Wednesday at the Pomeroy Sports Centre. 

The two candidates for the by-election are Suzanne Haab and Brad Sperling, who both ran in the previous election in October 2022. 

Eligible Area C voters can cast their advanced vote between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. in the sports centre’s first-floor meeting room.

Residents must have two pieces of identification ready before voting: one to confirm residency in Area C and another to establish identity. 

The by-election comes after the October election for Area C was declared invalid by the Supreme Court due to votes being cast by residents outside the area.

The official election will take place on February 25th. 

For more information on the candidates, eligibility, and voting, visit the Peace River Regional District’s website.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Do you have a news tip or a story idea?

Send it our way!

Author

Katherine Caddel is a recent graduate of Laurentian University’s English Media and Rhetoric program. They grew up in Northern Ontario and recently decided to make the North Peace their new home. When not at work, Katherine enjoys horror movies, playing video games and Dungeons and Dragons. More by Katherine Caddel

Most Recent Stories

Don't miss a news

story with our daily email!

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.