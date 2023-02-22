Second advance voting for Area C by-election open

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The last advance voting opportunity for the Area C by-election opened Wednesday at the Pomeroy Sports Centre.
The two candidates for the by-election are Suzanne Haab and Brad Sperling, who both ran in the previous election in October 2022.
Eligible Area C voters can cast their advanced vote between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. in the sports centre’s first-floor meeting room.
Residents must have two pieces of identification ready before voting: one to confirm residency in Area C and another to establish identity.
The by-election comes after the October election for Area C was declared invalid by the Supreme Court due to votes being cast by residents outside the area.
The official election will take place on February 25th.
For more information on the candidates, eligibility, and voting, visit the Peace River Regional District’s website.
