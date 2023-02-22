Bert Bowes boys basketball team raising funds for trip to provincials

Bert Bowes Middle School Grade 8 boys’ basketball team (the Bulldogs) is raising funds for their trip to provincials.
By Sports February 22, 2023
The Bulldogs are headed to provincials. ( Morgan Peever )

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Grade 8 boys basketball team at Bert Bowes, or the Bulldogs, is raising funds for their trip to provincials.

According to Bulldogs’ coach Morgan Peever, the boys’ team swept the North Central Zones in Vanderhoof last weekend, resulting in the opportunity to head to provincials in Surrey next week. 

“We did a lot better than we were expecting,” said Peever. 

“Everybody was kind of shocked by the end of our last game. None of us expected we’d make it this far.”

Along with the Bulldogs’ massive accomplishment comes concern for the cost of the trip down south for provincials. 

“Our biggest thought and concern is the cost per family since this is outside of our regular season,” said Peever. 

“We are basically spending this entire week trying to come up with a ton of money to get ourselves down there.” 

The team is holding a bottle drive to raise funds for their trip and are asking Fort St. John community members to help by dropping their bottles and cans off at Bert Bowes Middle School on Saturday.

The Bulldogs are also seeking sponsorship and donations from local businesses.

For more information on how to help the Bulldogs make the trip to provincials, Peever can be contacted at [email protected]

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Do you have a news tip or a story idea?

Send it our way!

Author

Recent graduate of BCIT’s Broadcast and Online Journalism program, born and raised in Vancouver, Jordan’s passion for broadcast and journalism began with her dream of becoming a hockey journalist and play-by-play commentator.

During her schooling, Jordan discovered a deep passion for reporting on Indigenous issues, culture and affairs. Jordan is also passionate about connecting with and listening to stories from people from different walks of life and cultural backgrounds.

Last Spring, Jordan completed her first season providing play-by-play for Trinity Western University Women’s Hockey and gameday hosting for BCHL Coquitlam Express.

Jordan enjoys radio anchoring, creating and editing video content, and hopes to one day pursue a career in investigative journalism as well as producing documentaries.

When Jordan isn’t looking for the next great story to tell, she enjoys taking pictures, riding her bike, collecting her favourite rock and roll albums on vinyl, and, of course, cheering on her beloved Canucks. More by Jordan Prentice.

Most Recent Stories

Don't miss a news

story with our daily email!

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.