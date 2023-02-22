Bert Bowes boys basketball team raising funds for trip to provincials

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Grade 8 boys basketball team at Bert Bowes, or the Bulldogs, is raising funds for their trip to provincials.
According to Bulldogs’ coach Morgan Peever, the boys’ team swept the North Central Zones in Vanderhoof last weekend, resulting in the opportunity to head to provincials in Surrey next week.
“We did a lot better than we were expecting,” said Peever.
“Everybody was kind of shocked by the end of our last game. None of us expected we’d make it this far.”
Along with the Bulldogs’ massive accomplishment comes concern for the cost of the trip down south for provincials.
“Our biggest thought and concern is the cost per family since this is outside of our regular season,” said Peever.
“We are basically spending this entire week trying to come up with a ton of money to get ourselves down there.”
The team is holding a bottle drive to raise funds for their trip and are asking Fort St. John community members to help by dropping their bottles and cans off at Bert Bowes Middle School on Saturday.
The Bulldogs are also seeking sponsorship and donations from local businesses.
For more information on how to help the Bulldogs make the trip to provincials, Peever can be contacted at [email protected].
