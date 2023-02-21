New Skilled Trades Certification open house

SkilledTradesBC is hosting an open house in Fort St. John to introduce the new Skilled Trades Certification. 
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — SkilledTradesBC is hosting an open house in Fort St. John to introduce the new Skilled Trades Certification. 

The open house will be the first in a provincial roadshow being put on to help B.C. residents understand the new mandatory certification. 

According to SkilledTradesBC, the province previously had no standardized certification for skilled tradespeople. 

The province announced the incoming certification requirement in 2021, and officially launched the first phase of its transition period in December 2022

SkilledTradesBC states the implementation of this new certification aims to “standardize the training apprentices receive and works to level the playing field, helping to attract a diverse workforce.” 

Phase one will cover seven trades in the electrical and mechanical fields, before expanding to include three additional trades in the automotive industry. 

The open house will be hosted on February 22nd at the North Peace Cultural Centre. The open house will host drop-ins from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. 

For more information about the new Skilled Trades Certification, visit SkilledTradesBC’s website

