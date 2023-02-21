Hudson’s Hope RCMP bulletin: Jan 19 to Feb 19

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — Hudson’s Hope RCMP responded to 33 calls for service between January 19th, and February 19th. 57 written violations and warning tickets were issued to drivers between the above dates for various motor vehicle-related offences. Highway and road safety continues to be a focus for the Hudson’s Hope RCMP. Please make note of the new “NO LEFT TURN” sign that has been erected at the intersection of Osbourne St. and Canyon Dr. This sign has been put in place for motorist and residential safety. An offence of “Improper Turn at Intersection” comes with a fine of $109.00.
On January 20th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP stopped a vehicle along Hwy 29 for speeding and upon the investigation, it was found that the driver was prohibited from driving. The driver was subsequently charged and this matter is before the courts.
On February 2nd, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP assisted BC Conservation after receiving a report of a possible poaching incident that occurred on the Twelve Mile Rd. Based on the investigation, a Burnaby, BC resident was charged with several Wildlife Act charges after officers found two illegally shot elk on private property. This matter is before the courts.
On February 4th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP received a report of an online fraud in which an individual made a private purchase via etransfer for an item that was listed for sale on the Marketplace. Upon the etransfer being sent, the seller then blocked all further communications and the item was never provided to the buyer. Police are advising to use caution when conducting purchases via social media buy & sell sites being that these have become a “hotspot” for fraudulent transactions. Whether you’ve been scammed or targeted by a fraudster, you should always report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre: www.antifraudcentre.ca or call: 1-888-495-8501.
On February 5th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP stopped a motorist along the Beryl Prairie Rd. for impaired driving. Upon the road-side sobriety test being administered, the driver blew a fail thus resulting in a 90-day driving prohibition and a 30-day vehicle impound.
On February 8th, the Hudson’s Hope RCMP received several reports of mischief after numerous vehicles in the area had been found to either have gas caps removed or items found that indicated that someone had tried to syphon gas out of the fuel tanks. No suspects were observed and as it appears, the unknown person was unsuccessful in obtaining any fuel.
Anyone with information regarding current or past investigations can contact the Hudson’s Hope RCMP directly at 250-783-5241 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Visit http://crimestoppersnebc.ca for advice on submitting tips online and to browse the areas “Most Wanted” page.
Written by: Cpl. Erich Schmidt, Acting Detachment Commander with Hudson’s Hope RCMP
