Northeast B.C foundations commit over $500K to Northern Health

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Northeast foundations committed over $500,000 to Northern Health in the 2021-22 fiscal year.
After committing over $2.2 million to Northern Health, groups in the north are being recognized by the health authority.
Fort St. John organizations contributed $333,323 to Northern Health, and the Dawson Creek and District Hospital Foundation contributed $64,316.
“I am always amazed at the amount of work the foundations and auxiliaries do on behalf of the people of northern BC,” said Northern Health board chair Colleen Nyce in a news release on Friday.
“The Northern Health board is humbled by their generosity and contributions towards improving health care for the people who live in the North.”
Beyond monetary support, the board recognized the countless volunteer hours committed in an environment that is “uncertain and challenging.”
“I am impressed by the commitment and dedication of the northern foundations and auxiliaries,” said President and CEO Cathy Ulrich.
“We are very grateful for the financial and volunteer contributions made each year towards enhancing health care across the North.”
The board extended thanks to those who showed their support in the last year.
Foundation, auxiliary and society contributions to Northern Health in 2021/2022:
- Bulkley Valley Health Care & Hospital Foundation: $472,273
- Burns Lake & District Health Care Auxiliary: $23,550
- Chetwynd and District Hospital Foundation: $97,0008
- Dawson Creek and District Hospital Foundation: $64,316
- The Dr. R.E.M. Lee Hospital Foundation: $237,986
- Fort St. John Hospital Auxiliary: $51,569
- Fort St. John Hospital Foundation: $282,754
- GR Baker Hospital Auxiliary: $96,787
- The Kitimat General Hospital Foundation: $114,609
- McBride & District Hospital Auxiliary: $375
- Quesnel & District Hospice Palliative Care Association: $2,307
- Spirit of the North Health Care Foundation: $609,776
- St. John Hospital Auxiliary Society: $102,910
- Stuart Lake Hospital Auxiliary Society: $13,457
- Tumbler Ridge Health Care Foundation: $5,160
- Wrinch Memorial Hospital Auxiliary: $26,312
- Wrinch Memorial Hospital Foundation: $1,939
