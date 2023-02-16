Taylor, PRRD receiving funding for firefighting equipment, training

Taylor and the Peace River Regional District (PRRD) are receiving funding for firefighter equipment and training through the B.C. Government.
Fire Hall building with a red pickup in front of it.
Charlie Lake Fire Hall. (file photo)

TAYLOR, B.C. — The District of Taylor and the Peace River Regional District (PRRD) are receiving funding for firefighter equipment and training through the B.C. Government.

Funding through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) will be distributed to 114 local governments and First Nations, as well as volunteer and composite fire departments, according to the province on Thursday.

Taylor is receiving $23,000 for training and equipment.

The PRRD will get $54,032 for the Charlie Lake Fire Department to purchase digital radios and for the Moberly Lake Fire Department to buy a new fire hose.

“Many people across the province live in communities with fire services delivered by volunteer or part-volunteer fire departments, and they depend on those fire crews to keep them and their families safe when fires happen,” said Bowinn Ma, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. 

“These fire crews have different challenges than most fire departments, and this funding will go a long way by supporting them to purchase new or replacement equipment and deliver training to their volunteers and staff.”

The CEPF includes seven funding streams, including public notification and evacuation planning, emergency support services and disaster risk reduction.

The province said since 2017, more than $111 million has been approved for First Nations and local governments for over 1,300 projects that help communities alleviate and prepare for disasters and climate-related emergencies.

For more information on the CEPF, visit the Union of BC Municipalities’ website.

