Peace region communities receiving active transportation funding

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John, Taylor and Chetwynd are receiving funding for active transportation.
B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) is providing $20 million for 74 local and First-Nations-led projects through the Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants program
The funding can be used for multi-use pathways, bike lanes, pedestrian bridges, lighting and sidewalks.
In Fort St. John, the funds will be used to improve the lighting along the multi-use path at Surerus Park.
Taylor plans to complete the paved trail around the Lone Wolf Golf Course, improve trail access, add bike parking facilities and improve wayfinding.
Chetwynd will be utilizing the grant to install a new sidewalk on Nicholson Road for a safe walking route for those in the area.
Grant recipients may get up to $500,000 through the program.
Indigenous governments and partnerships between local governments and Indigenous governments are eligible for 80 per cent of a project’s cost.
For local governments, the investment will be between 50 per cent and 70 per cent of a project’s cost, based on the community’s population size.
The program has also begun a rolling intake for Indigenous projects so that communities can apply anytime.
According to the MOTI, the grant program supports the province’s CleanBC commitment to increase shares of trips by walking, cycling and transit by 30 per cent by 2030.
To learn more about the Active Transportation Infrastructure Grants program, visit the B.C. government’s website.
For more information on CleanBC, click here.
