Fort St. John North Peace Museum update: Explore this Family Day weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – We are gearing up for our BC Family Day Weekend Winter Scavenger Hunts and open house February 17-20. Families with children of all ages can discover the winter heritage of Fort St. John and the North Peace Region.
From snowshoes to sleighs and snow goggles to fur coats, residents found ways to live in our northern climate. Our three-page full-colour scavenger hunt has families searching for winter-related artefacts around the museum while learning fun facts about these items and stories about winter here nearly 100 years ago. We have an array of prizes for families to choose from after completing your scavenger hunt.
If you don’t want to do a scavenger hunt, you are invited to explore the museum at your own pace through our open house. This BC Family Day Weekend event will take place Friday, February 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, February 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Monday, February 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. This event is supported by the Province of British Columbia.
We are continuing to expand our website with different offerings. Families can check out our tour of the museum with Bertie the (stuffed) beaver at FSJ museum (at the bottom of our home page). We also have lots of interesting documents available for free about education in the North Peace, our schools, and the high school dormitory under the “archives” tab on our website. This is a great resource for teachers, long-time residents, and anyone with an interest in local history.
Written by: Heather Sjoblom, Manager/Curator at the Fort St. John North Peace Museum
