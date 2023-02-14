UNBC named one of B.C.’s top employers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The University of British Columbia has been named one of the province’s top employers for the ninth time.
A recent release from UNBC said the university received accolades for the educational opportunities afforded to employees, including tuition waivers for UNBC courses, onsite fitness programs, and access to an on-campus daycare facility.
According to UNBC president Dr. Geoff Payne, being named a top employer in B.C. is possible due to the ongoing commitment of UNBC employees.
“UNBC is so much more than a place of work,” said Payne.
“It is a community where our dedicated faculty and staff collaborate daily to create a rich environment for teaching, research, and meaningful partnerships. We are proud to be a destination of choice for those seeking a fulfilling and rewarding career.”
Organized by Mediacorp, the competition is open to all employers with a head office or principal place of business in B.C.
UNBC was judged on its physical workplace – work atmosphere and social environment, health, financial and family benefits, vacation and time off, employee communications, performance management, training and skills development, and community involvement.
Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offers the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.
UNBC first made the top employers list in 2012 and has ranked on eight other occasions, including this year.
To read the full list of top employers in B.C., click here.
Do you have a news tip or a story idea?
Send it our way!