NCC hosts another successful invitational

FORT ST. JOHN B.C. — The Northern Combat Club held another successful invitational earlier this month, with participation from gyms across northern B.C. and Alberta.
According to NCC owner Clint Parker, participants from Grande Prairie, Prince George, Dawson Creek, Fort St. John, and Fort Nelson attended the fourth invitational, which was held at DCMMA and Jiu-Jitsu in Dawson Creek.
“We’re at a point now where I had to build a white belt division because we have so many colour belts now,” said Parker.
A white belt is the lowest-ranking belt a fighter can earn.
“This is good because it shows me the people who are showing up are really good, and it’s a deep class we have up here, so I’m really happy.”
Parker also said he was impressed with the respect level displayed by all fighters present.
“Everybody was having fun and trying their best,” said Parker.
“We really had fun watching all the kids compete.”
The fifth NCC invitational will take place at Fort Nelson Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in order to give fighters from Whitehorse the opportunity to compete.
“I believe that will be the first-ever grappling show to take place in the Northern Rockies region,” said Parker.
The next invitational will kick off in Fort Nelson on June 17th.
