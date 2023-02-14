NCC hosts another successful invitational

The Northern Combat Club held another successful invitational earlier this month, with participation from gyms all over the Peace region.
By Sports February 14, 2023
Perry Mcfie of the NCC (below) grappling with another jiu-jitsu practitioner. ( Clint Parker, Facebook )

FORT ST. JOHN B.C. — The Northern Combat Club held another successful invitational earlier this month, with participation from gyms across northern B.C. and Alberta.

According to NCC owner Clint Parker, participants from Grande Prairie, Prince George, Dawson Creek, Fort St. John, and Fort Nelson attended the fourth invitational, which was held at DCMMA and Jiu-Jitsu in Dawson Creek.

“We’re at a point now where I had to build a white belt division because we have so many colour belts now,” said Parker.

A white belt is the lowest-ranking belt a fighter can earn.

“This is good because it shows me the people who are showing up are really good, and it’s a deep class we have up here, so I’m really happy.”

Parker also said he was impressed with the respect level displayed by all fighters present. 

“Everybody was having fun and trying their best,” said Parker.

“We really had fun watching all the kids compete.”

The fifth NCC invitational will take place at Fort Nelson Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in order to give fighters from Whitehorse the opportunity to compete. 

“I believe that will be the first-ever grappling show to take place in the Northern Rockies region,” said Parker. 

The next invitational will kick off in Fort Nelson on June 17th. 

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Do you have a news tip or a story idea?

Send it our way!

Author

Recent graduate of BCIT’s Broadcast and Online Journalism program, born and raised in Vancouver, Jordan’s passion for broadcast and journalism began with her dream of becoming a hockey journalist and play-by-play commentator.

During her schooling, Jordan discovered a deep passion for reporting on Indigenous issues, culture and affairs. Jordan is also passionate about connecting with and listening to stories from people from different walks of life and cultural backgrounds.

Last Spring, Jordan completed her first season providing play-by-play for Trinity Western University Women’s Hockey and gameday hosting for BCHL Coquitlam Express.

Jordan enjoys radio anchoring, creating and editing video content, and hopes to one day pursue a career in investigative journalism as well as producing documentaries.

When Jordan isn’t looking for the next great story to tell, she enjoys taking pictures, riding her bike, collecting her favourite rock and roll albums on vinyl, and, of course, cheering on her beloved Canucks. More by Jordan Prentice.

Most Recent Stories

Don't miss a news

story with our daily email!