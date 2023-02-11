Studs on Ice returns to Charlie Lake

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Wapiti Off-Road Association’s Studs on Ice racing event returned to Charlie Lake on Saturday for its 15th year in a row.
The event features two full days of ice racing and includes side-by-side, quad, and bike races.
According to Wapiti Off-Road Association president Charlie Dyer, each racing machine has its own class.
“Side-by-sides have their own class, the quads have their own class, and the bikes have their own class,” said Dyer.
“Inside the bikes, we have novice, intermediate, and pro-open.”
Anyone is welcome to register for the races.
“We just have a few safety equipment that you have to have on your race machine,” said Dyer.
The races take place regardless of weather conditions. According to Dyer, the weather is not an issue as long as racers have “good equipment.”
“You do what you have to do,” said Dyer.
“Sometimes the weather is an advantage for some people and a disadvantage for others, but we still race regardless.”
Registration for Studs on Ice is open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Sunday at Charlie Lake. The first race kicks off at 10:00 a.m.
More information about Studs on Ice can be found on the Wapiti Off-Road Association’s Facebook page.
Do you have a news tip or a story idea?
Send it our way!