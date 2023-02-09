Upper Halfway Elementary getting new gym

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The installation of walls for Upper Halfway Elementary’s new gym began this week.
A post on Twitter by School District 60 showed that the pre-built walls for the project had been delivered and were being put up on February 9th.
School District 60 Superintendent Stephen Petrucci said the gymnasium will also include a kitchen and canteen facility to hold events at the location.
“Just to finally have a proper space for not only physical education, but for intramurals, [and] for community events,” Petrucci said.
“We’re pretty excited about that.”
Petrucci said the district received approval from the Ministry of Education for the project last fall, and the gym should be completed by September 2023.
