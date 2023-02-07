Spark Angel Applications now open

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Spark Angel Applications are now open for those who want to attend Spark but face financial challenges.
The Angel program allows women experiencing financial restrictions to go to the Spark Women’s Leadership Conference.
According to the Spark team, the Angel Program has seen over 100 women attend the conference, thanks to their sponsors.
Angel registrations are purchased by sponsors and passed along to applicants who have expressed interest in attending the event.
The Angel Program was developed in 2013 and launched with the first Spark Conference in 2014.
Registration through this program will be accepted until March 1st through Spark’s website.
The 2023 Spark Women’s Leadership Conference will mark the 10th anniversary of Spark.
Due to the success of the virtual events held previously, the conference will continue to offer a virtual option for those who may not be able to attend in person.
“Our steering committee is incredibly excited about the 2023 program, designed to meet the
professional and leadership development needs of women in the Peace Country,” said Spark
board chair Samantha Warren.
“Any female in the workforce, whether they are managing employees or not, working in the public or private sector or running a home-based business, will benefit from the programming at Spark!”
This year’s Spark theme is Rock Star Moves — Step into Your Greatness and will focus on “harnessing the courage to push through fear and doubt to identify and activate your greatness,” according to a release.
Regular registration will be available in early March.
For more information on the Angel Program, email [email protected]
