Freezing rain reported in the B.C. and Alberta Peace

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for the North and South Peace of B.C. and the Alberta Peace.
By News February 4, 2023


UPDATE – The freezing rain has ended.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Freezing rain is being reported in the B.C. and Alberta Peace.

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for the B.C. Peace and Alberta Peace.

Rain is already developing in the area and will continue overnight into Saturday.

The warm weather will continue through the weekend, with a high of plus four on Saturday and plus five on Sunday.

See the weather warning below.

Issued at 2023-02-04 04:18 UTC by Environment Canada:

Freezing rain warning issued for:

  B.C. Peace River, B.C. (087300)

Current details:

Patchy freezing rain has as developed over the area this evening, creating slippery conditions.

The freezing rain will move out of the area overnight tonight.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Issued at 2023-02-04 04:08 UTC by Environment Canada:
Freezing rain warning issued for:
   Co. of Grande Prairie near Beaverlodge Hythe and Demmitt, Alta. (077111)
   Co. of Grande Prairie near Sexsmith and La Glace, Alta. (077112)
   Co. of Grande Prairie near Grande Prairie and Wembley, Alta. (077113)

Current details:
Freezing rain had developed over the area creating slippery conditions.

The freezing rain will move eastward overnight and move into Saskatchewan by Saturday morning.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ABStorm.

