FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Association for Community Living’s (FSJACL) executive director, Joseph Lang, has resigned.

According to a release from the board of directors, Lang will be leaving the association in April.

“Recently, my family and I have had to make some difficult decisions. Due to this, I have decided to step down from my position as the FSJACL’s executive director,” Lang explained.

Lang stated that it’s been an honour to work with the association and its community partners and that the decision to resign was not one he made lightly

“This community has a heart for the FSJACL and the individuals we support, and I look forward to hearing about the amazing work that you will all do together,” he said.

“I am thankful to the FSJACL board of directors for imagining with me all that we could do in the community of Fort St. John and for making so many wonderful things happen.”

Lang initially joined the association in September 2020 and has since led the FSJACL through developments and expansions.

“It’s impossible to put in a nutshell all the positive changes that Joe’s leadership and entrepreneurial gifts have brought to the association,” Sarah Conkin, board chair, said.

The board of directors said they are sad to see Lang leave but appreciate his time with them and wish Lang and his family the best in their new endeavours.

Following Lang’s announcement, the board of directors has started the recruitment process to find a new executive director.

The board said there is an internal interim leader in place who will work with Lang until he leaves. This individual will be in place until a new executive director is hired and will assist the new executive director in their new position.

Energeticcity.ca reached out to FSJACL for the interim executive director’s name but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

