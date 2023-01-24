GOODLOW, B.C. — The Feye Spring Water Station is closed temporarily due to pipe issues.

According to the Peace River Regional District’s environmental services department, they began work yesterday, but because it was later in the day, crews were unable to obtain parts.

Crews are working on the problem today after getting the parts needed.

For the time being, alternative water stations are available at 1105 Cecil Lake Road, 14853 Buick Creek Road and 21869 Triad Road.

An update will follow once the site is running again.

