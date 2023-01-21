FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Senior Flyers suffered another tough loss on Friday, after losing to the Manning Comets 6-5 in the North Peace Arena.

In a game that saw both Joey Massingham and Gary Loewen score two goals each, the Flyers were scoreless in the second period.

Flyers’ assistant coach Craig Faulkner believes his team needs to focus on playing a full 60-minute game.

Story Continues Below

“Unfortunately our lackluster second period was our biggest downfall last night,” said Faulkner.

“Manning’s compete level was much stronger in the second period. We weren’t winning many puck battles and spent way too much time in our own zone.”

Faulkner said the Flyers “had a good third period” but made two mistakes the Comets capitalized on.

“We need to get better at utilizing our own strengths, which is our speed and our puck possession,” said Faulkner.

“Turnovers are ending up in the back of our net far too often.”

The Flyers hit the road to Dawson Creek on Saturday to take on the Senior Canucks.

The puck drops at 8:30 p.m.

Thanks for reading! We appreciate you for reading our articles in 2022! We have a bunch of ideas for 2023 but we need your help By becoming a Supporter, you ensure that local news is covered plus help us expand into new areas such as podcasts, events, and more Learn More