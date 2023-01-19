FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John speed skater Josh Telizyn won a bronze medal with Team Canada on Wednesday at the 2023 FISU World Univerity Winter Games.

Telizyn was joined by fellow speed skaters David La Rue and Hubert Marcotte.

Team Canada finished third in the men’s team pursuit category, with a time of 4.11,28. Korea took second place with 4.09,62, and Japan came in first, clocking in at 4.07,52.

Formerly of the Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club, Telizyn had been training with Team Canada at the Olympic Oval in Calgary.

The 2023 FISU World University Games kicked off in Lake Placid on January 12th and will come to a close on Sunday, January 22nd.

