Like any organization or business with December 31st as a fiscal year end, January at the museum is full of tallying last year’s numbers and planning for this year.

2023 is a big year for us as it is the 60th anniversary of the first meeting of the North Peace Historical Society, the dedicated non-profit organization that started and continues to operates the Fort St. John North Peace Museum.

Throughout this year, we’ll be looking back at our organization’s history from the different locations the North Peace Historical operated before our present building opened in 1984.

Like any society, we rely heavily on volunteers. Last year, our volunteers contributed 3736 hours. That’s a little more than two full-time staff positions of unpaid labour – much of it skilled (such as restoring a historic building) or requiring some kind of training (whether it be how to catalogue items in our database to how to operate the gift shop cash register).

Even with our fabulous crew of volunteers, an organization like ours can always use more volunteers. It’s a great way to get involved in our community, meet new people, and learn more about Fort St. John’s history.

We are particularly looking for new tour guides to help with school visits throughout the year (especially in May and June). We provide a brief script you can expand upon as well as training.

If you’re interested in being a tour guide or helping out in any area of the museum (such as our gift shop, events and fundraisers, newspaper scanning, maintenance, etc.), please contact Heather at 250-787-0430 or fsjnpmuseum@fsjmail.com.

Volunteers set their own hours – as little as an hour a month. Help us make 2023 an amazing year for the museum by joining our team of volunteers today!

