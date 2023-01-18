FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Hydro has announced another round of controlled wood burnings in the Site C project area.

The burns will occur from January 19th through January 21st in the east, middle and western reservoir, between the Site C dam site and Lynx Creek.

The burning is only done for debris that cannot be removed, mulched, or chipped. Burns are carefully monitored for weather conditions and the size and location of the piles, according to BC Hydro’s website.

Site C and the Province of B.C. monitor weather and smoke conditions, and public warnings will be issued if needed.

For more information, visit Site C’s website.

