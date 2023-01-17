MOBERLY LAKE, B.C. — Moberly Lake resident Carrie Paquette said she plans to get “some school and sun” after winning over $961,022 playing slots online.

Paquette was playing slots on PlayNow.com when she was notified that she’d won the game’s jackpot. Thinking it was a technical issue, she played another round and went to bed afterwards.

However, when she was at a store the next day, she received a call from the BCLC informing her that she had won.

“My stomach dropped!” said Paquette.

“My husband kept shushing me as I was being loud. He didn’t believe it. He thought it was a scam call, and he was a little embarrassed.”

Her husband quickly came around, and the couple went to inform Paquette’s mother and sister, who had come to the store with them. They then held a small celebration and thought about what would come next.

Paquette said she plans to use her winnings to further her education and take her family on a trip to enjoy some warmer weather.

“With this win, I will be able to go back to school full-time without having to work,” said Paquette.

“I told my family to get their passports so we can go on vacation together!”

