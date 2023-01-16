FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Applications for the Peace River Regional District’s Rural Recreational and Cultural Grant-in-Aid program for 2023 have opened.

Grants are available to registered not-for-profits within Areas B, C, E and other subregional areas that provide the community sports, arts, recreation, social and other cultural activities.

Applicants may apply for funding that assists with general operational costs, capital costs, or special events.

Story Continues Below

Applications can be submitted until January 31st via email at prrd.dc@prrd.bc.ca.

To learn more about the grant-in-aid program and other grants funded by the PRRD, please visit the PRRD website.

Thanks for reading! We appreciate you for reading our articles in 2022! We have a bunch of ideas for 2023 but we need your help By becoming a Supporter, you ensure that local news is covered plus help us expand into new areas such as podcasts, events, and more Learn More