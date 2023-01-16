Support Local News in 2023!

Learn More

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Applications for the Peace River Regional District’s Rural Recreational and Cultural Grant-in-Aid program for 2023 have opened. 

Grants are available to registered not-for-profits within Areas B, C, E and other subregional areas that provide the community sports, arts, recreation, social and other cultural activities. 

Applicants may apply for funding that assists with general operational costs, capital costs, or special events.   

Applications can be submitted until January 31st via email at prrd.dc@prrd.bc.ca

To learn more about the grant-in-aid program and other grants funded by the PRRD, please visit the PRRD website.

Report an error

Read our guiding principles

Thanks for reading!

We appreciate you for reading our articles in 2022! We have a bunch of ideas for 2023 but we need your help

By becoming a Supporter, you ensure that local news is covered plus help us expand into new areas such as podcasts, events, and more

Learn More

More stories you might like

Avatar photo

Katherine Caddel is a recent graduate of Laurentian University's English Media and Rhetoric program. They grew up in Northern Ontario and recently decided to make the North Peace their new home. When not at work, Katherine enjoys horror movies, playing video games and Dungeons and Dragons.