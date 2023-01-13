HUDON’S HOPE, B.C. — Community members looking to partake in winter activities on the Williston Reservoir should be cautious of possible dangerous conditions.

An anonymous resident reached out to Energeticcity.ca to warn people about the conditions after recently putting his quad through the ice on the reservoir.

According to BC Hydro’s website, residents who use the ice in the winter should exercise “extreme caution” as the ice on the reservoir can be very hazardous. BC Hydro warns of many dangers, including pressure ridges, gas holes, and broken shoreline ice.

Story Continues Below

The utility also noted that incidents such as temperature changes, or the ice-breaking barge in service in the winter, may cause areas of thin ice or open water.

BC Hydro warns residents to stay well away from BC Hydro structures around the reservoir and to obey all posted signs.

Williston Reservoir, or Williston Lake, is a reservoir created by the W.A.C. Bennett Dam and is located near Hudson’s Hope and Mackenzie.

At 1,773 square kilometres, it is the largest reservoir in British Columbia and is a popular location for both summer and winter activities, such as fishing, boating, and snowmobiling.

Thanks for reading! We appreciate you for reading our articles in 2022! We have a bunch of ideas for 2023 but we need your help By becoming a Supporter, you ensure that local news is covered plus help us expand into new areas such as podcasts, events, and more Learn More