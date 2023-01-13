DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Dawson Creek RCMP located and arrested a wanted man with the assistance of a police dog service unit on Thursday.

Daniel John Davidsen was wanted on multiple warrants in B.C. and Alberta, including breach of probation, flight from a police officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Dawson Creek RCMP received a report of a suspicious vehicle in a rural area on January 12th, 2023.

When police arrived on scene, Davidsen fled on foot into the bush but was later arrested with the assistance of the Peace Region RCMP Police Dog Service unit.

According to police, he was held in custody for court.

