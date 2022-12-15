DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Peace Region Crime Reduction Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating Daniel John Davidsen.

The 39-year-old is wanted on multiple warrants from B.C. and Alberta, including breach of probation, flight from a police officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Davidsen is described as 5 foot 10 inches, 201 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

He has a tattoo of a rose on his right wrist, “Does not function” tattooed on his left wrist, and barbed wire wrapped around his right upper arm.

Daniel John Davidsen. (Supplied)

Davidsen also reportedly goes by Danno.

He lives in the Dawson Creek area but is a multi-jurisdictional offender known to frequent Fort St. John, Beaverlodge and Grande Prairie.

If anyone has information on Davidsen’s location, they are asked to contact the nearest RCMP detachment.

To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-8477, or a tip can be submitted online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

