DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – All school buses in Dawson Creek have been cancelled for the day.

School District 59 has cancelled all Dawson Creek bus routes for Friday, January 13, 2023. Buses are still running in Chetwynd.

According to Argo Road Maintenance the South Peace is receiving a mix of rain, ice pellets and snow. On top of that, the temperature is only minus 7 to minus 10, which has caused very slippery road conditions. Other surfaces such as walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

In School District 60, there are only two cancellations. The bus driven by Steven Labossiere in Charle Lake is not running, and the Upper Pine bus driven by Corina Stotz has been cancelled for the morning only.

