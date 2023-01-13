FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A freezing rain warning has been issued for the Alberta Peace, and a snowfall warning with the chance of freezing rain warning has been issued for the Pine Pass.

According to Argo Road Maintenance, the South Peace is already receiving a mix of rain, ice pellets and snow. On top of that, the temperature is only minus 7 to minus 10, which has caused very slippery road conditions.

Environment Canada says Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, Hythe and other areas of the Alberta Peace will receive freezing rain Friday morning. The rain should end by late this morning.

Story Continues Below

Environment Canada has also issued a snowfall warning for the Pine Pass. A front will produce snow over the Williston region and Pine Pass. Snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm with a risk of freezing rain is forecast. The snow will ease Friday afternoon.

For updates on highway conditions in B.C., click here.

For updates on highway conditions in Alberta, click here.

See the full snowfall warning below.

Issued at 2023-01-13 04:11 UTC by Environment Canada:

Snowfall warning issued for:

Highway 97 – Pine Pass, B.C. (080030)

Current details:

Heavy snow tonight and Friday

Timespan: Tonight and Friday.

Locations: Williston region, Pine Pass.

Threats: Snowfall accumulation 10 to 15 cm.

Remarks: A front will produce snow over the Williston region and Pine Pass. Snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm with a risk of freezing rain is forecast. The snow will ease Friday afternoon.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. The site https://shiftintowinter.ca/ reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

Thanks for reading! We appreciate you for reading our articles in 2022! We have a bunch of ideas for 2023 but we need your help By becoming a Supporter, you ensure that local news is covered plus help us expand into new areas such as podcasts, events, and more Learn More